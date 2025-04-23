Sports

Kamari Kennedy of Jamaica named outstanding athlete of 52nd Carifta Games, receives Austin Sealy Award

By. T. Chapman

Kamari Kennedy Receives Austin Sealy Award

Jamaica’s Kamari Kennedy was named the most outstanding athlete at the 52nd Carifta Games on Monday, earning the prestigious Austin Sealy Award following record-breaking performances in the Boys’ Under-17 shot put and discus events at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

He received the award during the closing ceremony from president of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC), Mike Sands.

Kennedy becomes the 16th Jamaican to receive the honour since its inception in 1977.

Kennedy, double record breaker

On Sunday, Kennedy produced a personal best of 18.90 metres in the shot put, surpassing the previous record of 18.80m set last year by fellow Jamaican Javontae Smith. He followed up on Monday with a commanding 60.87m throw in the discus, smashing the 2019 record of 53.32m, also held by a Jamaican, Kobe Lawrence.

Jamaica 78 Medals

Jamaica won 78 medals — claiming 30 gold, 27 silver, and 21 bronze medals. They extended their winning streak to 39 consecutive titles and has now won 47 of the 52 editions since the event began. The last time Jamaica failed to win the Carifta Games was in 1984.

