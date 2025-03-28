Kaliyah Jones runs Personal Best in Outdoor Season Opener

By: Tito Chapman

Kaliyah Jones runs PB at Raleigh Relays

Nevisian athlete, Kaliyah Jones, improved her 400m time by shaving 0.38 seconds off of her previous PB of 57.22s in the 400m at the Raleigh Relays today in North Carolina. Jones running in heat 3, clocked 56.84s for a third place finish in her Outdoor Season opener.

Jones, the youngest participant in 400m

Jones was the youngest athlete in this event competing against top tier university athletes from Duke, Clemson, North Carolina State, etc.

Her time of 56.84s ranked 48th from a field of 114 runners.

Coach Greene is adamant that the best is yet to come from Kaliyah Jones as this is just the season opener.

The Raleigh Relays concludes on Saturday.

Related