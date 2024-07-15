Junior SKN team playing in first Under 12 team tournament

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Federation’s junior tennis contingent, currently competing in the ITF/COTECC U12 Team Competitions SR4 tournament in Trinidad and Tobago, suffered defeats on the opening day, Sunday (July 14).



There is currently a Boys and Girls team in Trinidad, and they have shown heart and strength in their efforts as they have come up against more seasoned circuit players when play got underway.



Grouped with Trinidad and Tobago and St. Lucia in round-robin play, Team St. Kitts and Nevis Boys opened against the top-seeded host and were dispatched despite a valiant effort, losing 3-0 in the best-of-three match tie.



Greyson Burrell opened the team competition for Team SKN and showed fight but was no match for Sebastian Plimmer, going down in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. St. Kitts and Nevis’ T’Zuriel Percival stepped up against Josiah Hills to level the score but could not secure victory, instead losing 6-0, 6-1.



Percival and Burrell went down in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 in their doubles encounter, which allowed the host to claim a 3-0 sweep of the tie.

In the Girls Division, Team SKN, represented by talented players Briella Lake, Chezelle Maynard, and Shreya Rawat, fought hard but were edged out in their opening tie 2-1 by the second Trinidad and Tobago team.



Lake opened the tie for the Federation, showing consistency in the opening set but could not maintain the high standard, losing 4-6 and the second 2-6 to Samiyah Mohammed.

In the second rubber, Shreya Rawat fought hard, but Keyah Roberts proved too experienced, defeating Rawat 4-6, 4-6.

Meanwhile, Lake and Rawat brought a bright spark to the day when they won their doubles 6-2, 6-1 on Court 4.



Jermine Abel, Public Relations Officer, highlighted that this team competition marks the start of a busy summer of tennis for the young players. He emphasized that the SKNTA aims to ensure local players participate in high-level competitions.



“ It’s crucial for young players to experience this. At the SKNTA, we prioritize representation at these tournaments to ensure our players continue to compete at the highest levels,” said Abel.



Mr. Abel noted that while players often travel individually, this event is about representing St. Kitts and Nevis within the qualification zone. “It’s no longer about individual performance but about competing together as a team,” he added.

“It teaches young players to play for each other and to bring home victories for St. Kitts and Nevis. Many of them will advance to the senior level and be the next generation flying our flag at senior competitions.”



The players are back in action on Monday, with the second-seed St. Kitts and Nevis Girls taking on St. Lucia on Court 10.