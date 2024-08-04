Julien Alfred wins gold in women’s 100m at 2024 Paris Olympics

St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred has etched her name in the history books as the first St Lucian to win a medal at the Olympics.

Alfred won the women’s 100m with a National Record of 10.72 seconds for her country’s first gold medal at the Olympic Games yesterday.

Alfred won comfortably ahead of American favourite Sha’Carri Richardson.

Richardson clocked 10.87 seconds to capture silver while American Melissa Jefferson stopped the clock at 10.92 seconds for bronze.



RESULTS



Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia) – 10.72 (NR)

Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) – 10.87

Melissa Jefferson (USA) – 10.92

Daryll Neita (Great Britain) – 10.96

Twanisha Terry (USA) – 10.97

Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland) – 10.99

Tia Clayton (Jamaica) – 11.04

Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (Ivory Coast) – 13.84

NR indicates a National Record.