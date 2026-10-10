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Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School will reopen in January 2027

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
Taiwan Day 2026

The newly built Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux would be officially reopen in January 2027.

On Thursday, October 08, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr Geoffrey Hanley, toured the near-completed school to assess progress and receive an update on the remaining works ahead of its anticipated reopening.

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Officials from the Public Works Department briefed Honourable Dr Geoffrey Hanley on the scope of the construction works, as well as the final minor details that remain to be completed ahead of the school’s reopening.

Taiwan Day 2026

Dr. Hanley has expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the project, noting the importance of providing students and teachers with a safe, modern and conducive environment for learning.

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