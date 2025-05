Jonathan Bardales-Essien to Compete at  PanAm Aquatics Championships

St Kitts and Nevis will be competing at the 2025 edition of the PanAm Aquatics Championships in Medellín, Colombia, from May 13-25.

Jonathan Bardales-Essien is the lone representative who will be competing at the Championships. He is being coached by national swim coach James Weekes.

Bardales-Essien will compete in the 50m & 100m Butterfly in the 19–22 age category.

A total of 45 nations will be represented in this competition: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Ecuador, El Salvador, United States, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Maarten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States, Uruguay and Venezuela.

