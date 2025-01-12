Johnson Long Path Road Fatality Under Police Investigation

The Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred on January 11th, 2025, on the island main road at Johnson’s Long Path, in the vicinity of Ross University. The incident resulted in the death of four (4)-month-old Mekairi Edwards of Half Way Tree, St. Kitts.

Preliminary investigations reveal that between 4PM and 4:30PM, two vehicles travelling in opposite directions were involved in a head-on collision. The vehicle heading east toward Basseterre was driven by Glenkeet Richardson of Wingfield Road, Old Road, while the westbound vehicle was operated by T’An Phipps from Farms Project, Sandy Point. Both drivers sustained minor injuries and bruises and received treatment at the Joseph N. France Hospital. Mr Phipps’ two (2) passengers, namely Baby Mekairi Edwards and Kededra Lewis, aged twenty-three (23) from Sandy Point/Conaree, suffered severe injuries. Ms. Lewis required emergency surgery for two broken legs, while, unfortunately, Baby Edwards succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident.

In light of these developments, Mr. Richardson has been arrested on suspicion of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving. An investigation into the incident is underway and the general public will be kept apropriately abreast with its developments.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family of Baby Mekairi Edwards and all those affected by this heartbreaking event.

