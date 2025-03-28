Local News

Joash Phipps Charged With Gun & Ammo Possession

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
JOASHPHIPPS

The Police have charged Joash Phipps of Cleverly Hill, Sandy Point, St. Kitts, but currently residing at Camps, Newcastle, Nevis, for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition. The criminal infractions were committed on March 21st, 2025, at Sandy Point.

The charges are the result of a search warrant that was executed at Mr Phipps’ former place of residence in Sandy Point by officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department. During the search, one (1) .380 Accu-Tek pistol with five (5) .380 matching rounds of ammunition were recovered.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value along with the weapon contraband. Mr Phipps was arrested and charged at the Basseterre Police Station on March 21st, 2025.

— 30 —

