Jewel Andrew gets West Indies Senior Men’s Team call for Sri Lanka Tour

Antigua and Barbuda’s Jewel Andrew has been included in the West Indies Senior Men’s Team ahead of a three-match series against Sir Lanka from October 20-27.

Andrew, who is fresh off a stint with the Antigua and Barbuda national cricket team and the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the LICB 50 overs tournament and CPL respectively, scored his maiden half century in the LICB 50 overs tournament against Anguilla.

The squad also sees the return of several key players, including Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford.

Shai Hope will lead the team, as he was appointed Captain yet again. Hope will be assisted by Antiguan, Alzarri Joseph. This series provides an opportunity for CWI to focus on building its ODI team ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027.

The West Indies ODI Squad reads as follows:

Shai Hope (Captain)

Alzarri Joseph (Vice-Captain)

Jewel Andrew

Alick Athanaze

Keacy Carty

Roston Chase

Matthew Forde

Shamar Joseph

Brandon King

Evin Lewis

Gudakesh Motie

Sherfane Rutherford

Jayden Seales

Romario Shepherd

Hayden Walsh Jr.



Meanwhile, The T20I squad will take on Sri Lanka from 10 to 17 October 2024.



West Indies T20I Squad:

Rovman Powell (Captain)

Roston Chase (Vice Captain)

Fabian Allen

Alick Athanaze

Andre Fletcher

Terrance Hinds

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Shamar Joseph

Brandon King

Evin Lewis

Gudakesh Motie

Sherfane Rutherford

Romario Shepherd

Shamar Springer