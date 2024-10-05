Jewel Andrew gets West Indies Senior Men’s Team call for Sri Lanka Tour

Antigua and Barbuda’s Jewel Andrew has been included in the West Indies Senior Men’s Team ahead of a three-match series against Sir Lanka from October 20-27.
Andrew, who is fresh off a stint with the Antigua and Barbuda national cricket team and the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the LICB 50 overs tournament and CPL respectively, scored his maiden half century in the LICB 50 overs tournament against Anguilla.
The squad also sees the return of several key players, including Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford.
Shai Hope will lead the team, as he was appointed Captain yet again. Hope will be assisted by Antiguan, Alzarri Joseph. This series provides an opportunity for CWI to focus on building its ODI team ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027.
The West Indies ODI Squad reads as follows:
Shai Hope (Captain)
Alzarri Joseph (Vice-Captain)
Jewel Andrew
Alick Athanaze
Keacy Carty
Roston Chase
Matthew Forde
Shamar Joseph
Brandon King
Evin Lewis
Gudakesh Motie
Sherfane Rutherford
Jayden Seales
Romario Shepherd
Hayden Walsh Jr.
Meanwhile, The T20I squad will take on Sri Lanka from 10 to 17 October 2024.
West Indies T20I Squad:
Rovman Powell (Captain)
Roston Chase (Vice Captain)
Fabian Allen
Alick Athanaze
Andre Fletcher
Terrance Hinds
Shai Hope
Alzarri Joseph
Shamar Joseph
Brandon King
Evin Lewis
Gudakesh Motie
Sherfane Rutherford
Romario Shepherd
Shamar Springer