JESUS VALDEZ CHARGED FOR NEWTON GROUND DOUBLE MURDER

Jesus Valdez of John Street, Newtown, St. Kitts, has received two (2) additional charges for the murders of thirty (30)-year-old Devon Parris and nine (9)-year-old J’Marni Smithen, both of Craddock Road, Nevis. The criminal acts were committed on August 1st, 2024, at Newton Ground, St. Kitts.

Mr Valdez was previously charged on December 12th, 2024, for the shooting death of eighteen (18)-year-old Crisbel Rivera of Carty Alley, Newtown, St. Kitts, that wascommitted on April 17th, 2024, at John Street, Newtown. The additional murder charges were laid against Mr Valdez on December 23rd, 2004, at the Basseterre Police Station.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is deeply grateful to the general public for their cooperation and assistance in the resolution of these matters.

— 30 —

