The Police have charged Jesus Valdez of John Street, Newtown, St. Kitts, for the offence of Murder for the shooting death of eighteen (18)-year-old Crisbel Rivera, a male Dominican Republic national who lived at Carty Alley, Newtown. The criminal act was committed on April 17th, 2024, at John Street, Newtown.

Mr Valdez was charged on December 12th, 2024, at the Basseterre Police Station.

