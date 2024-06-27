Jeremiah Louis replaces injured Kemar Roach for England Tests

By: Tito Chapman, (Content Creator)
Jeremiah Louis replaces Kemar Roach in the West Indies Test Squad
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced an updated 15-member squad for the three-Test Richards Botham series in England, starting on 10 July 2024 at Lord’s.
Kemar Roach has been replaced by St. Kitts & Nevis’ fast bowler, Jeremiah Louis due to Roach’s ongoing rehabilitation from a knee injury sustained during the County Championship in England.
28 year old Louis was 6th on the list of wicket takers in last season’s West Indies Championship 4-day competition bagging 30 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 17.
The medium pacer also had a strike rate of just under 36 from his 14 innings. He was the top wicket taking seam bowler.
Jeremiah joins his brother Mikyle Louis who was also a first time call-up to the squad which was announced earlier this month.
The Richards Botham series, named after West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards and England great Lord Ian Botham, is a historic rivalry dating back to 1928 when the West Indies first toured England.
West Indies Test Squad:
- Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)
- Alick Athanaze
- Joshua Da Silva
- Jason Holder
- Kavem Hodge
- Tevin Imlach
- Alzarri Joseph (Vice-Captain)
- Shamar Joseph
- Mikyle Louis
- Zachary McCaskie
- Kirk McKenzie
- Gudakesh Motie
- Jeremiah Louis
- Jayden Seales
- Kevin Sinclair
19-year-old fast bowler Isai Thorne will join the squad as a development player.
Team Management Unit:
Head Coach: Andre Coley, Team Manager: Rawl Lewis, Assistant Coaches: Jimmy Adams, Rayon Griffith, Shaun Tait, Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam, Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers, Team Masseuse: Fitzbert Alleyne, Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetram.
The squad have been in a training camp at Tonbridge School and will play a 3-day warm-up match against the England Lions at Beckenham starting on 4 July.
Fixtures for England series:
Wednesday 3 July 2024 3-Day Warm-Up Match Beckenham
Wednesday 10 July 2024 1st Test Match Lord’s
Thursday 18 July 2024 2nd Test Match Trent Bridge
Friday 26 July 2024 3rd Test Match Edgbaston