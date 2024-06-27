Jeremiah Louis replaces injured Kemar Roach for England Tests

By: Tito Chapman, (Content Creator)

Jeremiah Louis replaces Kemar Roach in the West Indies Test Squad

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced an updated 15-member squad for the three-Test Richards Botham series in England, starting on 10 July 2024 at Lord’s.

Kemar Roach has been replaced by St. Kitts & Nevis’ fast bowler, Jeremiah Louis due to Roach’s ongoing rehabilitation from a knee injury sustained during the County Championship in England.

28 year old Louis was 6th on the list of wicket takers in last season’s West Indies Championship 4-day competition bagging 30 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 17.

The medium pacer also had a strike rate of just under 36 from his 14 innings. He was the top wicket taking seam bowler.

Jeremiah joins his brother Mikyle Louis who was also a first time call-up to the squad which was announced earlier this month.

The Richards Botham series, named after West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards and England great Lord Ian Botham, is a historic rivalry dating back to 1928 when the West Indies first toured England.

West Indies Test Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain) Alick Athanaze Joshua Da Silva Jason Holder Kavem Hodge Tevin Imlach Alzarri Joseph (Vice-Captain) Shamar Joseph Mikyle Louis Zachary McCaskie Kirk McKenzie Gudakesh Motie Jeremiah Louis Jayden Seales Kevin Sinclair

19-year-old fast bowler Isai Thorne will join the squad as a development player.

Team Management Unit:

Head Coach: Andre Coley, Team Manager: Rawl Lewis, Assistant Coaches: Jimmy Adams, Rayon Griffith, Shaun Tait, Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam, Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers, Team Masseuse: Fitzbert Alleyne, Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetram.

The squad have been in a training camp at Tonbridge School and will play a 3-day warm-up match against the England Lions at Beckenham starting on 4 July.

Fixtures for England series:

Wednesday 3 July 2024 3-Day Warm-Up Match Beckenham

Wednesday 10 July 2024 1st Test Match Lord’s

Thursday 18 July 2024 2nd Test Match Trent Bridge

Friday 26 July 2024 3rd Test Match Edgbaston