JELANI DUNCAN & TABARI ROBERTS SENTENCED TO PRISON

Jelani Duncan of Cabage Tree, Cayon, St. Kitts, age twenty-seven (27), and Tabari Roberts of Lower Thibou Avenue, McKnight, St. Kitts, age thirty-seven (37), have been sentenced to prison for the shooting deaths of Lamonte Heyliger of Shear Lane, McKnight, and Jahquan Merritt of Fort Thomas Road, McKnight. The criminal offenses were committed on January 11th, 2021, at Lower Thibou Avenue, McKnight.

His Lordship Justice Patrick Thompson Jr. sentenced Jelani Duncan to twenty-nine (29) years in His Majesty’s Prison for the offence of Manslaughter. Mr Duncan served a period of two (2) years, ten (10) months, and twenty-two (22) days on remand and per the sentencing guidelines, this has been deducted from his overall sentence. Tabari Roberts was sentenced to thirty (30) years imprisonment for the offence of Manslaughter Due to Provocation. Three (3) years, eleven (11) months, and eight (8) days served on remand have been deducted from his overall sentence per the aforementioned guidelines. Both men were sentenced on December 19th, 2024, at the High Court in Charlestown, Nevis.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends sincere gratitude to the general public for their continued cooperation and assistance provided during the course of the investigation.

