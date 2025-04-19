Sports

Jasano Henderson wins first medal for St Kitts and Nevis at CARIFTA 2025

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
SKNFirstMedal CARIFTA2025 20250419 123007 0000

By: Tito Chapman

Contents
St Kitts and Nevis Wins First Medal at CARIFTA 2025

Jasano Henderson is St Kitts and Nevis’ first medallist at CARIFTA 2025.

fb img 17450796708995458346230597638832

Jasano Henderson with a Personal Best at First CARIFTA MEET

Participating in the U17 Males Javelin, Jasano Henderson, threw a personal best of 54.36m to win bronze on Day 1.

Team Bahamas with a 1-2 in U17 Boys Javelin

Ahkeel Williams of the Bahamas won the U17 boys javelin title with a throw of 57.51m.

His fellow countryman, Wyatt Cartwright, placed second with a throw of 55.74m.

fb img 17450805641352712526812534264802

Henderson’s teammate, Abjiah Nemdhari, placed 4th with a throw of 53.78m.

