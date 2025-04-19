Jasano Henderson wins first medal for St Kitts and Nevis at CARIFTA 2025

By: Tito Chapman

St Kitts and Nevis Wins First Medal at CARIFTA 2025

Jasano Henderson is St Kitts and Nevis’ first medallist at CARIFTA 2025.

Jasano Henderson with a Personal Best at First CARIFTA MEET

Participating in the U17 Males Javelin, Jasano Henderson, threw a personal best of 54.36m to win bronze on Day 1.

Team Bahamas with a 1-2 in U17 Boys Javelin

Ahkeel Williams of the Bahamas won the U17 boys javelin title with a throw of 57.51m.

His fellow countryman, Wyatt Cartwright, placed second with a throw of 55.74m.

Henderson’s teammate, Abjiah Nemdhari, placed 4th with a throw of 53.78m.

