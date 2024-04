The police have arrested and charged Jamari Herbert, a 32-year-old resident of John Street, Newtown/Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts, for the murder of Elston Estridge, a 38-year-old resident of Conaree Village, St. Kitts.

The murder occurred on April 18th, 2024, between 1:30 PM and 2:00 PM. Mr. Herbert was charged on April 23rd, 2024, at the Cayon Police Station.