JAMAL SLACK SENTENCED FOR ROBBERY

Jamal Slack of Fiennes Avenue, Basseterre, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison for two (2) counts of Demanding with Menace and one (1) count of Robbery. The offences were committed on June 22nd, 2020, and July 24th, 2020, respectively.

Mr Slack was sentenced to serve on twenty-two (22) months in prison for the two (2) counts of Demanding with Menace committed on June 22nd, 2020. He received a sentence of seventy-eight (78) months for the of Robbery committed on July 24th, 2020.

Mr Slack’s combined sentences, totalling one hundred (100) months, was reduced to ninety-six (96) months (eight (8) years). His sentences are set to run concurrently. The judgement was handed down on April 12th, 2024, by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley, KC.

—30—