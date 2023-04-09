Jahzara finishes 7th in Women’s Heptathlon
Jahzara finishes 7th in Women’s Heptathlon

Multi-talented rising Star, Jahzara Claxton, copped silver in the Open Women’s Heptathlon at CARIFTA 2023.

Claxton amassed a total of 4614 pts after competing in 7 events.

The Women’s Heptathlon included the 100m Hurdles, High Jump, Shot put, 200M, Long Jump, Javelin and the 800m.

Sherik Christie of Jamaica won gold with 5007 points while Gianna Paul of Trinidad and Tobago copped bronze with 4594 points.

A protest changes Jahzara’s fortunes: Disqualified

Results update: Jahzara Claxton

Following a protest at the recently concluded Open Women’s Heptathlon, Ms Jahzara Claxton was disqualified for a lane violation in the Women’s 800m Heptathlon.

Following this disqualification Claxton placed 7th overall.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ medal count is now 3; One gold, one silver and one bronze.

Despite the disqualification Claxton, a student of the Charles E Mills Secondary School has been having a very productive sporting season. She was a member of the West Indies U19 that participated in the Women’s U19 World Cup which was held in January. Just recently, Claxton copped the TDC Interschool Championship Victrix Ludorum award for the second consecutive year.

Apart from cricket and athletics, Jahzara is a skillful footballer, who is a household name in the St. Kitts and Nevis Women’s National Team.

