Jahzara cops silver medal in Women’s Heptathlon

Multi-talented rising Star, Jahzara Claxton, copped silver in the Open Women’s Heptathlon at CARIFTA 2023.

Claxton amassed a total of 4614 pts after competing in 7 events.

The Women’s Heptathlon included the 100m Hurdles, High Jump, Shot put, 200M, Long Jump, Javelin and the 800m.

Sherik Christie of Jamaica won gold with 5007 points while Gianna Paul of Trinidad and Tobago copped bronze with 4594 points.

Claxton, a student of the Charles E Mills Secondary School is having a very productive sporting season. She was a member of the West Indies U19 that participated in the Women’s U19 World Cup which was held in January. Just recently, Claxton copped the TDC Interschool Championship Victrix Ludorum award for the second consecutive year.

Apart from cricket and athletics, Jahzara is a skillful footballer, who is a household name in the St. Kitts and Nevis Women’s National Team.