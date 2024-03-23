Jahzara Claxton Takes Hat-Trick, Leewards beat Guyana By 4 Runs

By: T. Chapman

The Leewards won their third match in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s T20 Blaze, beating Guyana by four runs owing to a Jahzara Claxton hat-trick in the final over Thursday night at Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts, and Nevis.

Guyana needed eight runs off the last over but could only muster four. Pacer Jahzara Claxton pick up three wickets in three balls, her first hat-trick of the tournament.

Batting first, the Leeward Islands amassed 104/9 from their 20 overs. D. Saxena top scored the with 42 runs, while Melicia Clarke scored with 19 runs.

In reply, Guyana fell short as they were restricted to 100/9. Guyana lost five wickets in the final two overs of the contest.

Shabika Gajnabi top scored with 42 runs, while Mandy Mangru and Shemaine Campbell contributed 17 runs respectively.

Leewards will return to action tomorrow against Winward Islands.