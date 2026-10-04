Sports

Jahzara Claxton stars as West Indies Women kick off Zimbabwe T20I Series with an eight-wicket victory

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Taiwan Day 2026

By: T. Chapman

West Indies Women began their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe Women with an eight-wicket victory Takashinga  Sports Club in Harare on October 3, 2026.

After winning the toss, West Indies decided to field first and restricted Zimbabwe to 97/9 from 20 overs.

Taiwan Day 2026

Ramharack and Claxton were the top bowlers for West Indies Women. Ramharack took 3-17, while Claxton took 2/16.

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West Indies easily chased down the target, reaching 98/2 in 12.5 overs with 43 balls to spare.

Claxton remained unbeaten on 31 from 37 balls, with four fours, while Stafanie Taylor finished not out on one from one delivery. West Indies closed on 98/2 at a run rate of 7.63 and secured the win by eight wickets with 43 balls to spare.

For Zimbabwe, Chare took one wicket for 22 runs from four overs, and Biza claimed one for 10 in 1.5 overs.

This victory gave them a 1-0 lead in the series, while Jahzara Claxton earned Player of the Match honours for her contribution with bat and ball.

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