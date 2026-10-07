Sports

JAHZARA CLAXTON SHINES IN ZIMBABWE – PLAYER OF THE T20I SERIES

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Taiwan Day 2026

By: Tito Chapman

Contents

Kittitian rising cricket star Jahzara Claxton delivered three outstanding all-round performances in Zimbabwe and was named the Player of the T20I Series for her 73 runs and seven wickets.

Taiwan Day 2026

West Indies Complete Series Sweep, 3-0.

West Indies Women beat Zimbabwe Women by eight wickets in the third T20 International in Harare.

Claxton, played a major part in the chase. She made 38 off 37 deliveries and shared a 71-run second-wicket stand with Taylor. Claxton was bowled by Beloved Biza.

West Indies finished on 143 for 2, chasing Zimbabwe’s 142 for 6, with 18 balls to spare. Captain Stafanie Taylor was unbeaten on 64 off 39 balls, including 11 fours. Taylor also took 2 for 8 from her four overs.

Player of the T20I Series – Jahzara Claxton

Claxton also contributed with the ball, finishing with 2 for 35.

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Across the three matches, Claxton claimed seven wickets for 65 runs with career best figures of 3/14.

Claxton scored a total of 73 runs as an opening bat.

First T20I
31 not out

2 wickets for 16 runs

Player of the Match

Second T20I
3 wickets for just 14 runs

Third T20I

38 runs

2 wickets for 35 runs

3rd T20I Scores: West Indies 143 for 2 (Taylor 64*, Claxton 38, Mutasa 1-19) beat Zimbabwe 142 for 6 (Ndhlovu 63, Mutasa 24*, Taylor 2-8, Claxton 2-35) by eight wickets.

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