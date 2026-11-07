Jahzara Claxton retains West Indies Women’s contract

By: T. Chapman

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Jahzara Claxton is one of 15 players awarded a Cricket West Indies senior women’s international retainer contract for the 2026–27 period.

Claxton remains part of the regional setup as the West Indies Women prepare for their December series against Pakistan, with Andre Coley serving as interim head coach.

Claxton, who hails from Sandy Point is St. Kitts and Nevis’ first female cricketer to be selected to the West Indies Senior Women’s Cricket Team.

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