All-rounder Jahzara Claxton has retained her place on the West Indies Women’s squad for the upcoming home series against Pakistan, following her impressive performance in Zimbabwe, where she was named Player of the Series.

Claxton has been named as one of the 15 players selected by Cricket West Indies (CWI) for the upcoming six-match series. The series will consist of three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), scheduled to take place at Windsor Park in Dominica from December 8 to December 20.

The young all-rounder made a significant impression during the West Indies Women’s tour of Zimbabwe in September and October, receiving the Player of the Series award for her contributions. Her recent selection offers another opportunity to build upon that success and further establish her position within the senior regional team.

Claxton remains part of a relatively consistent squad under the leadership of captain Hayley Matthews and vice-captain Chinelle Henry. The sole change from the team that toured Zimbabwe is the return of veteran batter Deandra Dottin, who steps in to replace the injured Ashmini Munisar.

The ODI portion of the series is of particular importance, as the West Indies aim to improve their standing in the ICC Women’s Championship and advance toward automatic qualification for the 2029 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The West Indies team is currently in fourth place, having earned 12 points from 12 matches, which ties them with Australia and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Pakistan holds fifth place with 10 points from nine matches.

The series begins with three T20I matches on December 8, 10, and 12, followed by three ODI matches on December 15, 17, and 20.

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