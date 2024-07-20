Jahzara Claxton named in West Indies U19 Women’s Squad for T20 Series Against USA

By: Tito Chapman, (Content Creator)

Kittitian rising star, Jahzara Claxton, has been named in the 15-member West Indies Women’s U19 squad that will compete in an Under 19 Women’s T20 Series in Trinidad and Tobago from July 20 to 27, 2024 against the United States of America (USA).

Claxton who captained the Leeward Islands Women’s U19 team in the recently concluded CWI Rising Stars Women’s U19 T20 Championship, earned her selection through her dominance with bat and ball. Claxton copped the Most Valuable Player award. She scored the most runs in the tournament, 171 and took eleven, (11) wickets.

Just a few days ago, (July 16, 2024) Claxton was drafted by the Trinbago Knight Riders team for Women’s Caribbean Premier League, (WCPL). Last year, she played for the reigning champions, the Barbados Royals.

In November of 2022, Claxton was the first female cricketer from St. Kitts and Nevis and the Leeward Islands to gain selection to a West Indies Women’s U19 team.

The West Indies U19 team will be led by Samara Ramnath.

The full team reads as follows.

All matches will be hosted at the University of West Indies (UWI) St. Augustine Campus Ground.

This series will mark the second encounter between the West Indies U19s and the USA U19s, following the USA-hosted series in Florida in 2022.