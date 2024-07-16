Jahzara Claxton, MVP and highest run scorer in U19 Women’s Championship

By: Tito Chapman, (Content Creator)

Leewards U19 captain Jahzara Claxton displayed her all round capabilities with bat and ball in the recently concluded CWI Rising Stars U19 Women’s T20 Championship. Besides copping the award for batter with the most runs, Claxton also copped the Most Valuable Player award.

CWI Director, Debra Coryat-Patton, presents Jahzara Claxton of the Leeward Islands with the Most Valuable Player award in the Rising Stars Women’s U19 Championship.

The 18-year-old scored her maiden half century against Guyana and picked up her best bowling figures of 4/7 against the Winward Islands.

In the first encounter against Guyana, when her team needed her the most, Claxton scored her maiden T20 half century, a game the Leewards lost by two runs. In that same game, Claxton picked up 2️⃣ wickets for 26 runs.

Prior to scoring her maiden half century, Claxton scored 42 not out against Trinidad and Tobago in a keenly contested encounter which the Leewards lost.

In a rain affected encounter against Jamaica, Claxton topped scored with 29, hitting 4(4s). Needing 125 to win, Jamaica were 55/3 before the rain came down. Claxton picked up the wicket of opener Judeen Ebanks, who was bowled for 4. Leeward Islands Under-19s Women won by 7 runs (DLS Method) to advance to the final against Guyana.

In the final, captain Jahzara Claxton was the only batter in double figures for the Leewards against Guyana. She made 25. Trisha Hardat ripped through the Leewards batting line up on her way to a match-winning 4-10 off her four overs. The Leeward Islands were 68 all out in 19.4 overs.

Guyana were comfortably on their way to victory when rain affected the game. They were 63/5. Guyana won by 23-runs (DLS method).

The Kittitian-born all-rounder scored 171 runs and took 11 wickets in the tournament.

Claxton was named in the Team of the Tournament along with fellow teammate Kimberly Anthony.