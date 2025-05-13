Jahzara Claxton, first Kittitian Female Cricketer to be Selected to the West Indies Team

By: Tito Chapman

Jahzara Claxton first female cricketer from St Kitts and Nevis to make West Indies Team

Kittitian Jahzara Claxton has been selected in the West Indies (CWI) 15-member squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of England taking place from 21 May to 8 June 2025. The tour includes three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals to be played at several venues across the country.

This was according to the latest press release from Cricket West Indies (CWI) earlier today.

Claxton Second Player from the Leeward Islands to make the West Indies Team

Claxton, who already has the distinction of being the first player from the Leeward Islands to be selected to a West Indies U19 Team, is now the second player from the Leeward Islands to make the West Indies Cricket Team, (Shawnisha Hector being the first). She was also one of sixteen standout players selected for the inaugural West Indies Women’s Academy Camp, an initiative to prepare rising stars for the senior team. Now, she has the distinction of being the first female cricketer from St Kitts and Nevis to make the West Indies Team.

Claxton To Tour England With Senior Team

Claxton’s dream of playing at the highest level is now a reality. Back in January, Claxton toured Malaysia with the West Indies U19 team that competed in the World Cup. Now, Claxton will tour England with the West Indies Women’s Senior team.

The squad will be led by captain Hayley Matthews and includes a strong mix of experienced players and emerging talent.

In a press release, Miles Bascombe, CWI Director of Cricket, expressed confidence in the squad:

“This upcoming tour of England offers our women an important opportunity to reassert themselves on the international stage. It’s a chance to demonstrate the talent, grit, and character that are synonymous with West Indies cricket.”

“The T20 Blaze competition has come at an opportune time, giving many of our senior and emerging players the chance to stay match-ready and sharpen their skills in a competitive environment. We remain committed to strengthening our women’s programme and believe this tour is a vital step forward in our collective journey.”

Head Coach Shane Deitz also shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming series:

Going to England is a fantastic opportunity to play one of the best teams in the world for a long time and to really test our skills and put in practice what we’ve talked about off the pitch.

The talk is cheap off the pitch; we’re going to put that talk into action and go out against England and play some good cricket. We’ve got the T20Is first, and that’s where we’ve played our better cricket in the past 12 to 18 months, so we’re looking forward to getting the tour off to a good start and play some good attacking cricket the West Indian way.

We brought a good team to England and we’re looking forward to putting on a good performance for the for the crowd over there and all our supporters watching back in the Caribbean. It’s going to be an excellent tour for us to reestablish ourselves as a world class team with world class players.

The girls have been working hard since the Pakistan qualification and playing some cricket at the T20 Blaze in the Caribbean. It’s now time to switch up to international cricket, put on a good display and give our supporters something to cheer about back in the Caribbean.

West Indies Women’s Squad:

Hayley Matthews (captain)

Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Jahzara Claxton

Afy Fletcher

Cherry Ann Fraser

Shabika Gajnabi

Jannillea Glasgow

Realeanna Grimmond

Zaida James

Qiana Joseph

Mandy Mangru

Ashmini Munisar

Karishma Ramharack

Stafanie Taylor

Team Management Unit:

Head Coach: Shane Deitz

Team Manager: Sheena Gooding

Assistant Coach: Ryan Austin

Assistant Coach: Damien Wright

Team Analyst: Gary Belle

Physiotherapist: Angelica Holder

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Hector Martinez Charles

Performance Coach: Dr. Nadine Sammy

Media & Content Officer: Nicholas Maitland

The West Indies Women will depart for England on May 13, with the first T20I scheduled for May 21.

TOUR SCHEDULE:

T20I Series

1st T20I – Wednesday, 21 May – The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury

2nd T20I – Friday, 23 May – The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

3rd T20I – Monday, 26 May – Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford

ODI Series

1st ODI – Friday, 30 May – County Ground, Derby

2nd ODI – Wednesday, 4 June – Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester

3rd ODI – Saturday, 7 June – The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

