IWPS wins 2024 TDC Runako Morton Primary School Cricket Tournament

By: Tito Chapman, (Content Creator)

The Ivor Walters Primry School is the winner of the 2024 edition of the TDC Group sponsored Runako Morton Primary School Cricket Tournament on Nevis.



IWPS dominated Joycelyn Liburd Primary School to win by 10 wickets.

JLPS won the toss and batted first. They were off to a very cautious start. The opening partnership was worth 39 runs, there after wickets started falling rapidly.

Off-spinner T’Vern Herbert took 4 wickets in an over, to turn the game on its head.

JLPS was reduced to 51 for 7, at the end of their allotted 12 overs.

Player of the Match, Ajari Cornelius

When the IWPS team responded, openers Ajari ‘Billy’ Cornelius and Kimani Lawrence, approached the chase, aggressively.

They knocked off the required total in just 6.4 overs, without losing a wicket.

Summarised scores: JLPS 51 for 7: Merchant 15; Fraser 11

T’Vern Herbert 4 for 10



IWPS 52 for no loss: Ajari Cornelius 20*; Kimani Lawrence 14*

Following the final, an official award ceremony was held. The awards were as follows:



Player of the Match for the IWPS and JLPS encounter went to Ajari Cornelius of IWPS.

Deshawn James of VOJN was awarded Player of the Match against STPS. Deshawn James also captured Batsman with the Most Runs and also copped MVP of the Tournament. Rozen Daniel copped the award for Bowler with the Most Wickets and Best Wicket-keeper went to Teon Elliott. Roné Daniel copped Best Girl award. Joycelyn Liburd Primary copped the Most Disciplined team award.