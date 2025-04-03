Sports

IWPS Celebrates & Remembers fallen Mustang – J’marni Smithen

By: Tito Chapman

IWPS Shines at Interprimary – 2nd place finish

The Ivor Walters Primary School showed up and showed out at yesterday’s Boni Gulf Insurance Inter Primary Championship. They brought energy, they were consistent, they were determined.

They won 16 Gold Medals, 11 Silver Medals and 16 Bronze Medals for a total medal tally of 43 Medals. At the end of all events, both IWPS and CPS were tied for Gold Medals, so the winner was decided based on Silver Medals – CPS copped 15 while IWPS copped 11. They were that close.

J’marni Smithen Remembered

In full celebratory mode, the Mustangs remembered their fallen teammate, J’marni Smithen.

Young Smithen was remembered before and after the meet as the organisers had a moment of silence to honor the memory of Mr Blackett and young Smithen. IWPS celebrated with chants of J’marni while showing a placard filled with photos of him.

Ivor Walters Primary School placed 2nd overall.

