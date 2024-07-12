Ivor Walters Advances To Final: Beats Defending Champs VOJN

By: Tito Chapman, (Content Creator)

Defending champions VOJN were lost for words on Wednesday when they were bowled out for a mere 21 runs, losing by 67 runs against the Ivor Walters Primary School (IWPS) in the second semifinal game of the day.

After winning the toss, IWPS chose to bat first. Kimani Lawrence led the charge for the IWPS Mustangs as they reached 88 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in their allotted 12 overs. Lawrence made 38 runs not out.

When the Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls team came to bat, their top scorers Deshawn James and Te’Jhani Daniel failed to make any significant impact. VOJN was struggling and the wickets continued to tumble. VOJN was bowled out for a mere 21 runs, the lowest total thus far in this year’s tournament.

Kimani Lawrence picked up 2 wickets for just 4 runs and earned Man of the Match honours.

In the other encounter, Joycelyn Liburd Primary School (JLPS) faced off against St. Thomas’ Primary School (STPS). JLPS batted first and scored 81 runs for the loss of 6 wickets, while STPS could only manage 46 runs before being bowled out.

The final is set for Friday. IWPS and JLPS will compete in the grand finals on Friday, 12th July. Prior to that game, VOJN will play against STPS to determine the 3rd and 4th place positions.