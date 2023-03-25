Investigators probing double murder in Stapleton Village

A shooting in Stapleton Village left two people dead in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

According to police, investigations so far have revealed that a group of men were playing cards in a yard when a lone gunman wearing a hoodie entered the yard and opened fire on them about 2:00 am on Saturday 25 March.

Two of the men were shot and a third man sustained a broken leg in his attempt to escape.

The deceased victims have been identified as Jermaine Henry, 35, of Stapleton Village, who died at the scene and Denzil Edwards, 34 also of Stapleton Village, who died shortly after at JNF Hospital after being transported there by the EMS.

The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit and items of evidentiary value were collected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stapleton Police Station at 465-2418 or the Violent Crime Unit at 467-1886, 1887 or 1888.