Investigation Launched Into Suspected Drowning

By: T. Chapman

The authorities on St Kitts are investigating a suspected drowning which occurred at Irish Town Bay.

According to Police, between 10PM and 10:30PM last night, (May 7, 2025) officers responded to a report of an individual drifting motionless inshore along the Bay Road.

The deceased has been identified as 68-year-old Bernard Isaac of La Guerite, St. Kitts.

The exact cause of Mr. Isaac’s untimely demise is not yet clear. However, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

More details will be provided as information becomes available.

