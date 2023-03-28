INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED INTO SUDDEN DEATH OF VISITOR

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 28, 2023 (SKN PULSE) –The Police have launched an investigation into the sudden death of 60 year old Andrew Evans, a tourist who was visiting St. Kitts and Nevis from Wales in the United Kingdom via Britannia Cruises.

According to the police, sometime after 10:00 am on March 27th, 2023 the Police received a report from the St. Kitts-Nevis Coast Guard and responded at their base as a result.

Upon arrival, Detectives met with members of the Coast Guard who escorted them to the pier where they saw the lifeless body of Mr. Evans dressed in a short blue and black beach pant lying on his back. RSCNPF

Investigations revealed that Mr. Evans was part of a group of visitors on a snorkeling excursion at Peninsular Cove on the South East Peninsular, when he disappeared temporarily and was later seen floating along the coastline. He was rescued on to a dinghy and administered CPR without success. RSCNPF

The Coast Guard responded and transported Mr. Evans to the Coast Guard Base where Emergency Medical Technicians were awaiting. He was pronounced dead at the Base by the District Medical Officer Dr. Warner.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.