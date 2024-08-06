Introducing St. Kitts Yourway (SKY): St. Kitts’ ExclusiveNew Program for Travel Agents

Basseterre, St. Kitts (01 August 2024) – The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is thrilled to announce the launch of its new St. Kitts Yourway (SKY) Travel Agent Program, running from 1 August 2024 to 15 December 2024. This innovative initiative is designed to provide exclusive benefits and unbeatable rates to travel agents, encouraging them to experience the allure of St. Kitts firsthand and share its adventures with their clients.

Travel agents participating in the SKY program will enjoy exceptional discounts and rewards. The program is tailored for different markets with specific benefits:

North America – Airlines

Agents Booking United Airlines: Receives $250 as an agent incentive upon completion and verification of travel (booking until 31 August).

Receives $250 as an agent incentive upon completion and verification of travel (booking until 31 August). Agents Booking American Airlines, JetBlue, or Delta Airlines: Receives $200 as an agent incentive upon completion and verification of travel.

Caribbean Market – Airlines

Agents Booking Caribbean Airlines, interCaribbean, Winair, Seaborne Airlines, and Sunrise Airways: Receives $100 as an agent incentive upon completion and verification of travel.

UK Market

The UK market is eligible to benefit from discounted hotel rates, site inspections, island tours, and a value card through this program.

Participating Properties and Rates

During the “Kittitian Explorer” months, travel agents can book directly with each hotel to secure special rates Our Properties:

Park Hyatt St. Kitts: 70% off Rack Rate

70% off Rack Rate Sugar Bay Club: 40% off Rack Rate (complimentary upgrade based on availability)

40% off Rack Rate (complimentary upgrade based on availability) KOI Resort St. Kitts: 25% off base Rate (Code: L-TR)

25% off base Rate (Code: L-TR) Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort: $245 per night plus tax (includes breakfast, upgrades based on availability)

$245 per night plus tax (includes breakfast, upgrades based on availability) Timothy Beach Resort: Rates starting at $72.88 per night plus tax

Rates starting at $72.88 per night plus tax Royal St. Kitts Hotel: Rates starting at $129 per night plus tax

Rates starting at $129 per night plus tax St. Kitts Marriott Resort: $159 per night plus tax

$159 per night plus tax Ramada by Wyndham St Kitts Resort: 25% off their international rate

25% off their international rate Golden Rock Resort (Statia): $210 per night excluding tax

All rates are subjected to change and black out dates may apply.

Additional Benefits

Site Inspections and Island Tours: Available upon request through the form on the St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s website, subject to availability. Site Inspection Form

Available upon request through the form on the St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s website, subject to availability. Site Inspection Form Value Card: Upon arrival, agents will receive a value card offering discounts on gift shops, restaurants, and more, enhancing their stay and overall experience on the island.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, expressed her excitement about the program, stating, “We are delighted to introduce the SKY Travel Agent Program, which underscores our commitment to fostering strong relationships with travel agents. We aim to provide agents with the tools and experiences needed to effectively promote St. Kitts by offering these exclusive rates and benefits. We believe that once agents experience the beauty and culture of our destination, they will be even more inspired to share it with their clients. This program is not just about providing discounts; it’s about creating memorable experiences that will resonate with travel agents and their clients for years to come.”

St. Kitts delivers an authentic Caribbean experience, steeped in rich heritage and vibrant culture. With stunning views, warm hospitality, delicious cuisine, and a storied history, there is something for everyone. History buffs can explore UNESCO-recognized sites, while adventure seekers can dive into scuba diving, volcano hiking, and ziplining. For rum enthusiasts, the unique Kittitian RumMaster program offers an unforgettable experience.

The SKY program invites travel agents to independently explore the island with exclusive discounts on hotels, restaurants, and attractions, enhancing their firsthand knowledge and service for clients.

To take advantage of these benefits, travel agents (North America/Caribbean) must log their bookings at https://skittstourism.kn/travel-log at the time of booking using the booking code SKY24.

