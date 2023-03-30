INTERSCHOOL CHAMPS CEMSS ASSURES: WE PRODUCE MORE THAN ATHLETES

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, March 29, 2023: The Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS) in its seventh consecutive year of winning the TDC Track and Field Interschool Competition, March 26, 2023 found itself the topic of debate among fans and foes alike as to whether the CEMSS Eaglesathletic dominance comes at the expense of its athletes’ intellect.

Dispelling the rumors surrounding the academic capabilities of his athletes, Deputy Principal Mr. Kelvis Alford informed the Education Media Unit that the students are extremely versatile and have continued to shine in both arenas.

“Within the past five years we [CEMSS] have contributed to the States Scholar within our Federation, three states scholars. We are creating the culture in which not just the athletes but all of our students can excel academically. We know that athletics contributes to a sound mind; we will continue to push the athletics not at the expense of academics but in collaboration with so that we continue to produce scholars,” he compellingly stated.

Charles E Mills Secondary School won the first ever SCASPA Best in Class competition in 2011 and also in 2016 where student Tecoya Warner was awarded the Outstanding Student Award. In 2017 the Charles E Mills Secondary School was victorious in the Tourism Youth Congress; 2018 the institution was the third place winner in the Department of Culture’s Pan in Splendor Competition. In 2021 the institution won the first installment of the St. Kitts Energy Month High School Science Fair, and as recent as this year, they were awarded third place in the World Water Day TikTok secondary school competition hosted by St. Kitts Water Services Department.