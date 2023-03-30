INTERSCHOOL CHAMPS CEMSS ASSURES: WE PRODUCE MORE THAN ATHLETES
img 4481 1
Local News

INTERSCHOOL CHAMPS CEMSS ASSURES: WE PRODUCE MORE THAN ATHLETES

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, March 29, 2023: The Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS) in its seventh consecutive year of winning the TDC Track and Field Interschool Competition, March 26, 2023 found itself the topic of debate among fans and foes alike as to whether the CEMSS Eaglesathletic dominance comes at the expense of its athletes’ intellect.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Dispelling the rumors surrounding the academic capabilities of his athletes, Deputy Principal Mr. Kelvis Alford informed the Education Media Unit that the students are extremely versatile and have continued to shine in both arenas. 

“Within the past five years we [CEMSS] have contributed to the States Scholar within our Federation, three states scholars. We are creating the culture in which not just the athletes but all of our students can excel academically. We know that athletics contributes to a sound mind; we will continue to push the athletics not at the expense of academics but in collaboration with so that we continue to produce scholars,” he compellingly stated.

img 4481 1
Advertise With SKN PULSE

Charles E Mills Secondary School won the first ever SCASPA Best in Class competition in 2011 and also in 2016 where student Tecoya Warner was awarded the Outstanding Student Award. In 2017 the Charles E Mills Secondary School was victorious in the Tourism Youth Congress; 2018 the institution was the third place winner in the Department of Culture’s Pan in Splendor Competition. In 2021 the institution won the first installment of the St. Kitts Energy Month High School Science Fair, and as recent as this year, they were awarded third place in the World Water Day TikTok secondary school competition hosted by St. Kitts Water Services Department.

Share this Article
Previous Article 0b714e9f 44aa 4e0b bf1f 28d21d76e51a WATER SERVICES ANNOUNCES SCHOOL COMPETITION WINNERS
Next Article img 4482 Assessment of Kim Collins Stadium athletic track, installation of new seating priority matters

Advertise

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy