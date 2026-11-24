Basseterre, Saint Kitts, November 23, 2026 (SKNIS): Seventeen (17) men across Saint Kitts and Nevis received the 2026 International Men’s Award at a ceremony on Saturday evening (November 21, 2026), at the Railway Bar and Grill in Old Road.



The ceremony, organised by the Department of Gender Affairs, saw awards presented in various fields in recognition of “sterling contribution” to the development of the twin-island Federation. In attendance were Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Gender Affairs, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley; Deputy Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, and the Minister of Gender Affairs (Nevis), the Honourable M. Jahnel Nisbett.



The recipients of the International Men’s Day Awards were Timothy Martin and Dennis Springette in the category of Emergency Response and Public Safety; James Ward and Adelvin Phillip for Sports and Athletic Excellence; Ramonge ‘Modelcop Shaq” Benjamin and Brandon Powell for Social Media and Digital Influence, while the Legacy Award were presented to Dr. Mervyn Laws and Keith Scarborough. The Small Business Development and Management Award went to Julian Morton, while Delroy Pinney received the Agriculture and Food Security Leadership Award.



Also receiving awards were Maxwell Bass for Community Activism and Volunteerism; Lemuel Pemberton for Fisheries Excellence and Stewardship; Joseph Valentine Francis for Cultural Preservation; Patrick Howell Sr. for Historical and Cultural Preservation; and Joseph Bergan in the: His Abilities category. The Premier’s Award went to Dennis “Rudy” Browne, while Ezekiel “Zeke’ Percival received The Prime Minister’s Award.



Deputy Prime Minister Hanley applauded the awardees for their commitment to positively impact the nation. He described the men as excellent role models for the nation’s youth, and encouraged them to continue leading in their respective families, communities and the Federation.



International Men’s Day is celebrated annually on November 19.

-30-