Independence 42 Theme and Logo Unveiled: “Perpetual Progress – A Sustainable Future in View”

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, May 13, 2025 – After a rigorous evaluation of over 250 submissions, the winning theme for St. Kitts and Nevis’ 42nd Independence Anniversary has been selected. Ms Denaula C LaPlace of Sandy Point, St. Kitts, claimed victory with her powerful entry: “Perpetual Progress – A Sustainable Future in View: Independence 42.” The announcement was made by Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr Terrance M Drew, during his media engagement program, The Roundtable, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

In his address, Prime Minister Drew emphasized the theme’s significance, stating: “Ms LaPlace’s submission captures the essence of our nation’s journey—steadfast growth rooted in sustainability. As we celebrate 42 years of sovereignty, this theme challenges us to forge a future where progress is balanced with environmental stewardship, economic resilience and social cohesion. It is a call to honour our past while innovating for generations to come.”

The 42nd Independence celebrations, slated for September 2025, will showcase a month-long calendar of cultural, educational, and community-driven events. The theme underscores the federation’s commitment to sustainable development and national pride, reflecting the collective aspirations of its people.



Accompanying the theme is the official Independence 42 logo, which features the brown pelican—the national bird of Saint Kitts and Nevis. The pelican, known for its resilience and communal nature, symbolizes the nation’s togetherness and determination.

Dr Marcus L Natta and Ms Viera Galloway, Co-Chairs of the Independence 42 Organising Committee, remarked: “Our independence events will blend tradition with innovation—from heritage showcases to green technology forums. Every activity will echo the theme’s vision, ensuring that ‘perpetual progress’ becomes a lived reality for all citizens.”

As the nation prepares to mark this milestone, the government encourages citizens and diaspora members to engage in festivities that celebrate solidarity, creativity, and sustainable ambition.

END

Related