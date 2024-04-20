INAUGURAL SEA CADET TRAINING CAMP CLOSES – FOURTEEN RECRUITS RECOGNISED FOR EXCELLENCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 19, 2024 (SKNIS): The inaugural Sea Cadet Training Camp closed on Friday, April 19, 2024, with a ceremony that brought dozens of proud parents and well-wishers together with members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) Coast Guard Unit and senior government officials, to celebrate the achievements of more than 50 young men and women.

Commander of the Coast Guard Unit, Captain Kenish Garnette, welcomed the visitors to the closing ceremony and graduation held at the Coast Guard Base at Bird Rock. During his address, he made specific remarks to the parents and guardians of the teens.

“Parents, the Cadet Corps is a disciplinary body within the military. It is not a secondary school. Our rules are different and very stringent. We expect all cadets to follow orders and be respectful,” he stated. “It takes serious and committed parents to help us keep our youth in line.”

Acting PM Dr. Hanley (front centre) with Permanent Secretary Glenroy Blanchette (4th left, seated) and SKNDF Coast Guard members and Sea Cadets

He noted that only one participant dropped out during the two-week camp. As such, Captain Garnette congratulated the 53 remaining recruits for persevering to the end, acquiring skills in nautical terminology, swimming evolution, drills, first aid, extinguishing agents and fire-fighting, basic navigation equipment, knots and splices, and more.

SKNDF Commander Lt. Colonel J. Anthony Comrie expressed that he was “filled with pride and gratitude” as he reflected on the “incredible journey” that began on April 08, 2024.

“Together, we have navigated the challenges of the sea, forged long-life friendships and embraced the value of leadership, discipline, and teamwork that defines the essence of sea cadets,” he said, while applauding the dedication of the training staff. “To our remarkable cadets, you have demonstrated exceptional resilience, adaptability and determination throughout this camp. You have embraced new experiences, pushed yourself beyond your comfort zone and emerged as true ambassadors of the maritime tradition.”

Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, told the participants that he was extremely proud to see young people engaging in meaningful and productive activities that build character and produce well-rounded citizens.

“I want to congratulate each and every one of you and encourage you to remain positive citizens,” Dr. Hanley stated. “Whichever corner you are called to serve, whether it be in your school, at your church, [or] in your community, remember always boys and girls to be that positive leader. This training equips you for [success] in your life.”

Acting PM Dr. Hanley presents award to a Sea Cadet

Acting Prime Minister Dr. Hanley, who is the substantive minister for youth empowerment, was given the distinct honour of awarding several sea cadets for outstanding results during the training.

Awards were presented to Cahmari Williams, Cassandra Edwards and Devonte Thomas for Best Examination Results. Snaika Desamour received the award for Most Disciplined, while Hajharri Valmond was recognized as the Most Improved Leader. Most Improved at Foot Drills was Gemani Gumbs, The Most Improved Swimmer was Nathan Lestrade and Best at Knots and Splices was Rachel Ghandeo. Cheanna Browne was the recruit Most Consistent in Attendance, while Zidane Hull, Aadelysa Mills, Jamual McDonald, Makanaka Chirima and Tyreek Sewell received awards for Using Their Initiative. The teens, who all live in Nevis, met regularly to practice drills on their own.

