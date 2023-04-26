ICONIC VESSEL VISIT—-SCASPA WELCOMES THE SCHOOL SHIP LIBERTADOR SIMON BOLIVAR (BE-11)

(Bird Rock, Basseterre——ST.KITTS) St. Christopher Air & Sea Port Authority (SCASPA) extended a warm welcome to the School Ship Libertador Simon Bolivar (BE-11) on its visit at Port Zante, St. Kitts earlier today, Tuesday 25th April 2023.

SCASPA is certainly honored to receive this iconic vessel and its crew as part of the XXXIII overseas training cruise ‘CARIBE 2023’.

We are delighted to inform all citizens and residents that the School Ship will be open for visits after today’s welcoming ceremony.

This presents a unique opportunity for visitors to dive into the rich history of one of the barques built as a training vessel for the Venezuelan Navy.

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has informed us that the visiting dates for the School Ship Libertador Simon Bolivar are as follows;

✅Wednesday 26th April from 10 AM to 4 PM.

✅Thursday 27th April from 9 AM to 4 PM.

✅Friday 28th April from 11 AM to 4 PM.

The location of the vessel will be at PIER 2, Port Zante.

We encourage all visitors to take advantage of this rare opportunity to explore and learn more about this fascinating vessel and the important role it has played in Venezuelan maritime history.

Once again, SCASPA welcomes the School Ship Libertador Simon Bolivar to our port and wish the crew a pleasant and fruitful stay in our beautiful sweet sugar city St. Kitts

-END-

Buque Escuela “Simón Bolívar”

🛳️VISITA BUQUE ICÓNICO—-SCASPA DA LA BIENVENIDA AL BUQUE ESCUELA LIBERTADOR SIMON BOLIVAR (BE-11)🛳️🔵

(Bird Rock, Basseterre——ST.KITTS) St. Christopher Air & Sea Port Authority (SCASPA) dio una cálida bienvenida al buque escuela Libertador Simon Bolivar (BE-11) en su visita a Port Zante, St. Kitts el día de hoy , martes 25 de abril de 2023.

Sin duda, SCASPA se siente honrado de recibir a este buque icónico y su tripulación como parte del XXXIII crucero de entrenamiento en el extranjero ‘CARIBE 2023’.

Estamos encantados de informar a todos los ciudadanos y residentes que el Barco Escuela estará abierto para visitas después de la ceremonia de bienvenida de hoy.

Esto presenta una oportunidad única para que los visitantes se sumerjan en la rica historia de una de las barcas construidas como buque escuela para la Armada de Venezuela.

La Embajada de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela nos ha informado que las fechas de visita del Buque Escuela Libertador Simón Bolívar son las siguientes;

✅Miércoles 26 de abril de 10 a 16 hs.

✅Jueves 27 de abril de 9 a 16 hs.

✅Viernes 28 de Abril de 1 AM a 4 PM.

La ubicación de la embarcación será en el MUELLE 2, Port Zante.

Alentamos a todos los visitantes a aprovechar esta rara oportunidad de explorar y aprender más sobre este fascinante barco y el importante papel que ha jugado en la historia marítima venezolana.

Una vez más SCASPA da la bienvenida a nuestro puerto al Buque Escuela Libertador Simón Bolívar y desea a sus tripulantes una grata y fructífera estadía en nuestra hermosa dulce ciudad azucarera San Cristóbal

-FIN-