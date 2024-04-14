ICONIC ARTISTS SEAN PAUL AND KES COLLABORATE ON ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 ANTHEM

Grammy Award winner Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes to collaborate on official tournament anthem

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 anthem teaser video available to view

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 anthem teaser video available to view

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour blasts off in the Caribbean

Party-stand tickets for Caribbean fixtures to go on sale from 10am AST on Monday 15 April attickets.t20worldcup.com

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that iconic Grammy award winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes will join forces to produce the official anthem of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 hosted in the West Indies and USA.

With just 50 days-to-go until the Men’s T20 World Cup begins, the anthem’s production is in full swing for the track that will reverberate around the world when 20 international teams come together across the West Indies and USA from 1-29 June. The anthem is being produced by Michael “Tano” Montano and will be launched in the coming weeks, together with the music video, which will feature cameos from several well-known superstars. View the tease BELOW:

Grammy Award winner Sean Paul is a Jamaican dancehall artist, philanthropist and record producer who has also earned several Grammy, Latin Music and Billboard Music Awards nominations. He is also the recipient of an MTV Europe Music Award (2003), Grammy Award winner ‘Dutty Rock’ Reggae Album of the Year (2004), the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards for ‘Top Reggae Artiste of the Year’ (2005), an American Music Award (2006), of which he is the only Jamaican artiste to have won in the category for ‘Favourite Pop/Rock Male Artist’, and MOBO Award (2013).

Kees Dieffenthaller, known to the world as KES is the lead singer of Kes the Band, the eclectic outfit from Trinidad and Tobago behind some of modern Caribbean music’s most indelible anthems. In addition to his collaboration with Sean Paul on the tournament’s official anthem, Kes has shared the stage with the likes of Will Smith, Major Lazer and John Legend and has collaborated with artists from Wizkid to Snoop Dogg.

Grammy-award winning artist Sean Paul said:

“Cricket has always been a major part of our culture, so I’m honoured to record the official anthem for the T20 World Cup. I’m a big fan of Kes and the track will feature a nice touch of the Caribbean, with some dance, to an international vibe and of course Soca – it will be a real anthem for people to sing out and feel the spirit of unity”

Soca superstar Kes said:

“Our mission has always been about bringing worlds together, so blending cricket, (dear to us in the Caribbean), with music is a powerful combination. Shoutout to Sean Paul, Tano, and the whole team for creating this musical vibe. Can’t wait for everyone to sing along to this worldwide anthem and bring the party to stadiums across the West Indies and USA.”

The announcement of the artists to feature on the official anthem comes as party-stand tickets for World Cup matches are also set to go on sale on Monday 15 April at 10h00am AST at tickets.t20worldcup.com, with prices starting at just US$25. General tickets are also available for purchase on the ticketing website and will be available at box offices across the Caribbean when they open in the coming weeks.

Party-stand tickets will be available for all matches across the Caribbean, including those for the Group Stage, Super 8, semi-finals and final. Additionally, limited hospitality package options are available for all matches across the West Indies. In the USA, packages to all eight matches in New York, including for India v Pakistan on June 9, are now available to purchase. For further details, email [email protected].

Building on the wave of excitement marking 50 days to go and following the international launch of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour in New York on 18 March where two-time T20 World Cup champion Chris Gayle and USA bowler Ali Khan lit up the Empire State Building, the Caribbean leg of the trophy tour blasts off today in Barbados, the venue for the final. View April’s trophy tour schedule here.

ICC General Manager, Marketing and Communications Claire Furlong said:

“Excitement is building towards the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with the first match between USA and Canada starting in just 50 days’ time at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. “We are delighted to have two globally recognised artists who are at the top of their genres in Sean Paul and Kes produce our tournament anthem, which will set the tone for the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever. Fans can expect a song that will reflect the Caribbean identity, while retaining universal appeal for global cricket fans, themed around the event’s marketing campaign ‘Out of this World’.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Tournament Director Fawwaz Baksh said:

“The countdown is truly on with 50 days to go. The upcoming launch of the official tournament anthem led by Grammy Award winner Sean Paul and Soca icon Kes comes as we get ready to launch party-stand tickets which is something fans have been eagerly awaiting. These will go on sale online at tickets.t20worldcup.com from 15 April. In addition to party-stand tickets for group stage and selected Super 8 matches, fans can also purchase bundled party-stand packages which will allow them the opportunity to secure tickets to the semi-finals and final. “Adding to the already hyped excitement, the World Cup trophy tour is now in the Caribbean and people from all walks of life are looking forward to seeing the coveted trophy in person. It’s an exciting time in the West Indies and USA and we are looking forward to welcoming fans from around the world to be part of an out of this world T20 World Cup experience.”

The Men’s T20 World Cup will feature 20 international teams from Africa, the Americas, Asia, East-Asia Pacific, and Europe. Fixtures and local start times for all matches are available here.