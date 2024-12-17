HUNDREDS TO BENEFIT FROM TRAINING IN CYBER SECURITY, SAYS PRIME MINISTER DREW

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 16, 2024 (SKNIS) – As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s national security infrastructure and empower its people, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will soon introduce a new training programme for nationals in the area of cyber security.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, while delivering the 2025 Budget Address in the National Assembly on December 16, 2024, announced the new training programme in partnership with Protexxa, a Canada-based cyber security platform & services company.

“We have signed a contract with Protexxa from Canada, in the first instance, to train and provide jobs for one hundred of our people here in St. Kitts and Nevis, and that course is due to start in January,” said Prime Minister Drew, underscoring his administration’s commitment to empowering its citizens and positioning them to compete on a global stage.

Through this arrangement, persons trained will become certified in the field of cyber security, addressing an area of expertise that is critically needed as St. Kitts and Nevis continues along its path of digital transformation.

“They will be certified to work around the world, Madam Speaker, and they can work from the comfort of their homes. This allows us to strengthen our cyber security [capabilities] and allows young people to get international jobs,” Prime Minister Drew added.

Prime Minister Drew said the government will carefully monitor the programme over time, with the aim of increasing the number of trainees as the programme progresses.

Further details regarding application processes and eligibility criteria will be shared with the public in the coming weeks.

