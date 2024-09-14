HUNDREDS JOIN INAUGURAL INDEPENDENCE YOUTH RALLY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 13, 2024 (SKNIS): Hundreds of young people across St. Kitts and Nevis participated in the inaugural Independence Youth Rally held on September 13, 2024, as part of activities marking the Federation’s 41st Anniversary of Independence.



The streets of Basseterre were alive with the national colours of green, yellow, black, white and red as primary and secondary school students marched from Port Zante to the Warner Park Cricket Stadium for an energetic rally. Students carried placards and signs expressing patriotism and school pride, while others denounced crime and violence.

At the rally, the students were entertained by folklore performances, dancing, and singing. Special presentations were made by the National Drug Council, which encouraged the students to avoid negative habits of substance abuse. Their rallying call was to “put it out before it puts you out.”



Minister of State responsible for Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, said that today’s celebration unites the youth in honour of Independence and reinforces the true meaning of patriotism and the value of being civic-minded.

She emphasised themes captured in the national anthem and encouraged the students to stand proud as the anthem celebrates citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis as hardworking and loving with a deep commitment to honouring and respecting each other.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, used the occasion to officially launch the groundbreaking Achieving Success through Personal Investment, Resources, and Education (ASPIRE) programme.



As part of the programme, citizens of the Federation aged five to 18 years, including nationals and those with citizenship by descent, will receive a government contribution of EC $1,000. This amount will be split into two components: EC $500 will be deposited into a savings account at St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, while the remaining EC$500 will be invested in shares of local, government-owned entities. This innovative approach aims to foster both savings habits and investment knowledge among young people, helping them build wealth from an early age.

