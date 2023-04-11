HUGE WIN FOR VILLAGE, BATH UNITED EDGE ST. PETERS

Bath United edged St. Peters FC 1-0 in the SKNFA Premier League on Sunday at Warner Park, to lift themselves out of the danger zone on the league table. Phillron Lavia, scored a fabulous strike just before halftime to snatch an early lead, which they defended to defeat the team from Monkey Hill. Manager of Bath Jermaine Bartlette said his team was looking forward to this match and worked hard in training. “We know we had to get into this game and it was a must-win game…so we went out and executed the plan that we had from the beginning,” he said. “The motivation behind these guys is that we are trying to keep them together and tell them don’t give up; just work to the end, and for the past week they have been training and doing what we tell them to do,” he added.

Disciplinary issues are partly to be blamed for the St. Peters defeat, assessed their coach Austin Dico Huggins. “We had to make changes to the team because we asked the players to get here at a certain time and some players decided to get here (another) time and so (based on my principles) they would have to sit on the bench. So, therefore, we are not as strong at the start,” he explained. He also disclosed that some players did not show up for training the day before, hence they were not selected for the match. “I always stick to my principles,” Huggins said.

Meanwhile, it was a routine win for Rams Village Superstars, crushing Elco Ltd. Security Forces 7-0.

Caaja Burnham (Village) 8th min

Kimaree Rogers (Village) 14th min

Devaughn Elliot (Village) 30th min

Kimaree Rogers (Village) 33rd min

Caaja Burnham (Village) 79th min

Kimaree Rogers (Village) 82nd min

Kimaree Rogers (Village) 87th min

Assistant Coach to Village Vaughn Patrick said the match was an opportunity to give other players on the team a chance to play. “It was a routine win. We expected to win the game. We were just looking to get some minutes (for some players) who had injuries, just to see where they are and how to push them,” he disclosed. Patrick also admitted some work must be done on the midfield in order to improve their performances going forward.

