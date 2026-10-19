Technology

How to install the iOS 27 beta

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
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By: T. Chapman

If you have already signed up for Apple’s Beta Software Program website  then skip right to step one. If not, head to Apple’s Beta Software Program website and sign up using your Apple Account credentials.

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Before moving forward, make sure to back up your iPhone so that you have something to revert to if you lose anything while upgrading to the beta.

With that taken care of, head to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone.

The iOS 27 beta should appear among the available developer betas. Tap it to begin installing it on your iPhone.

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