Hon. Marsha T. Henderson Named Caribbean Tourism Minister Of The Year

Basseterre, St. Kitts (13 December 2023) – The Hon. Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, St. Kitts, has been named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year in the 2024 Caribbean Travel Awards by Caribbean Journal. This prestigious award recognizes Minister Henderson’s exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to the tourism industry in the Caribbean region.



In its remarks on the award, Caribbean Journal has hailed St Kitts as an Eastern Caribbean destination that has successfully reinvented itself with a redefined brand focusing on authenticity, sustainability, and fresh experiences. Minister Henderson’s invaluable contribution to this transformation has been at the forefront of the commendable efforts that have led the island into a new future. From a wave of new airlift, including new flights from JetBlue, and a rapidly growing cruise port that is now among the fastest-growing in the Caribbean, her leadership has been instrumental to the success story of the tourism industry in St Kitts and Nevis.



Minister Henderson has been the epitome of a dedicated and visionary leader who has always been committed to sustainable tourism practices. Her focus on promoting eco-tourism and advocating for the protection of the destination’s natural resources has been pivotal in St Kitts tourism success story. Her commitment to sustainable growth has ensured that St Kitts flourish as an environmentally conscious and responsible tourism destination.



“I am humbled, honored, and grateful to be recognized as Caribbean Tourism Minister of the year,” said Minister Henderson. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all of our tourism stakeholders, who have worked tirelessly to showcase St Kitts to the world, as well as our unique and authentic culture. I am confident that we will continue to attract more visitors to our beautiful destination and provide them with unparalleled experiences that are sustainable and unforgettable.”



Minister Henderson has set a benchmark for her visionary leadership, dedication, and commitment to sustainable tourism. Her recognition as Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year is truly well-deserving and duly acknowledged by all her peers and industry experts alike. It is an affirmation of her continued efforts to promote St Kitts as a world-class tourism destination. We congratulate Hon. Marsha Henderson on this prestigious award and look forward to the continued success of the tourism industry under her leadership in the years to come.

