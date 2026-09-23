HON. KONRIS MAYNARD ELECTED PRESIDENT OF THE CARIBBEAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS UNION 

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 23 September 2026 — The Honourable Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Domestic Transport, Information, Communication and Technology and Posts, has been elected President of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU).



Minister Maynard was elected during the 32nd General Conference of Ministers of the CTU, held in French Guiana, on 23 September 2026, as part of CTU ICT Week 2026.



His election marks another significant moment for St. Kitts and Nevis, as the smallest sovereign nation in the Western Hemisphere assumes the presidency of the Caribbean’s principal intergovernmental organisation dedicated to telecommunications and information and communications technology.



Minister Maynard previously served as Vice-President of the CTU from 2024 to 2026, following his election to that position at the 30th General Conference of Ministers held in St. Kitts and Nevis in October 2024.



In accepting the presidency, Minister Maynard expressed gratitude to his fellow Ministers and CTU Member States for the confidence placed in him and in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I am deeply humbled by the confidence that my colleagues from across the Caribbean have placed in me to serve as President of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union. I thank them sincerely for their support and for entrusting me with the responsibility of helping to lead this important regional institution.”

Minister Maynard said his presidency will place strong emphasis on strengthening the CTU and deepening regional cooperation to accelerate meaningful digital transformation throughout the Caribbean.

“Our region is at a pivotal moment. Digital transformation is no longer simply about technology; it is about how we transform government, strengthen our economies, improve education and healthcare, increase resilience, enhance cybersecurity and create new opportunities for our people. I look forward to working closely with my colleague Ministers, the CTU Secretariat, our regional and international partners and all stakeholders to strengthen the CTU and advance widespread, inclusive and meaningful digital transformation across our Caribbean region.”

Minister Maynard also paid tribute to Trinidad and Tobago for its leadership of the CTU over the past four years, first under Senator the Honourable Hassel Bacchus and subsequently Senator the Honourable Dominic Smith.

Trinidad and Tobago held the presidency from 2022 and was re-elected in 2024 for a second consecutive two-year term, which concluded in 2026. Minister Maynard thanked both Ministers for their service and committed to building upon the work undertaken during Trinidad and Tobago’s tenure.

“I wish to place on record my sincere appreciation to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, Minister Hassel Bacchus and Minister Dominic Smith for their leadership and contribution to the CTU over the last four years. Much important work has been advanced during their tenure. My commitment is not simply to begin something new, but to build upon the foundation already laid, strengthen what is working and work collectively to take the CTU to even greater heights.”

For Minister Maynard, the election also carries special significance for St. Kitts and Nevis.

“For the smallest sovereign nation in the Western Hemisphere to be entrusted with the presidency of an organisation representing the collective digital aspirations of our Caribbean region is a humbling honour. It demonstrates that leadership is not determined by the size of a country, but by our willingness to serve, to contribute and to work together towards a shared vision.”

Minister Maynard participated in the 32nd General Conference virtually, as he was serving as Acting Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis at the time of the meeting.



The Caribbean Telecommunications Union is an intergovernmental organisation focused on the development of the regional ICT sector. Its General Conference of Ministers is its highest decision-making body and brings together Ministers responsible for telecommunications and ICT from CTU Member States to establish the organisation’s strategic direction and regional priorities.



As President, Minister Maynard will work alongside fellow Ministers and the CTU Secretariat to advance regional priorities including digital transformation, meaningful connectivity and inclusion, cybersecurity and resilience, emerging technologies, and greater coordination of Caribbean positions within the global digital landscape.





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