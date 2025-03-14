Hon. Isalean Phillip delivers National Statement at CSW69 at the UN

March 13, 2025, New York City-The national statement of St. Kitts and Nevis was delivered by the Hon. Isalean Phillip, Minister of Social Development and Gender Affairs; Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities, during the General Discussion of the Sixty-ninth Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) on March 12, 2025, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

CSW69 is reviewing and appraising the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, as the global community marks the thirtieth anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women and the adoption of the Declaration in 1995.

Minister Phillip affirmed, “Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to take action towards the implementation of the Beijing Declaration, by adopting a gender-sensitive approach in our national development strategy and plans to become a sustainable island state.”

She highlighted strides that have been made in women empowerment and gender equality. These include the increased inclusion of women in parliament, legislative amendments to the Domestic Violence Act in 2022, which makes it easier for women to access justice and protection orders against perpetrators, as well as training programs to support women to become entrepreneurs and gain financial independence.

Minister Phillip however, expressed her concern for men and boys, urging fellow states to place greater attention on the involvement and inclusion of men and boys in gender development and empowerment agendas. She stated, “Our collective advocacy for gender equality must be inclusive of men and boys who are left feeling displaced with their needs for support and (re)socialization around masculinity and traditional gender norms often ignored or deferred.”

Minister Phillip further emphasized the climate realities of which the Federation is exposed, noting that the country is a low-lying coastal developing state, and the greatest threat to women and girls living healthy, sustainable and empowered livelihoods is climate change. She therefore called upon states to ” invest in mechanisms that support climate resilience mitigation and adaptation plans for nations in the Caribbean and Pacific regions.”

Minister Phillip concluded the national address issuing a clarion call for peace amongst nations, while voicing the Federation’s concern for the plight of women and girls suffering from gang inflicted violence in the sister Caribbean nation of Haiti, due to extensive histories of political unrest.

The CSW69 delegation headed by the Hon. Isalean Phillip is comprised of H.E. Dr. Mutryce Williams, Permanent Representative of the St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, Counsellor and Third Committee Expert at the Permanent Mission of St.Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, as well as Mrs. Lecia Phipps, Third Secretary at the Permanent Mission of St.Kitts and Nevis.

