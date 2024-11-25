Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge Reelected as NRP Political Leader, Convention Highlights Future Plans for Nevis

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, November 25, 2024 (Nevis Reformation Party) — The Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge has been reelected unopposed as the Political Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) during the party’s convention on Sunday, November 24. Dr. Patricia Bartlette was also reelected as Deputy Leader, with a full slate of officers elected to the national executive.

The newly elected NRP national executive includes:

– Mr. Patrick Daniel – Second Vice President

– Mr. Carlisle Powell – Chairman

– Mr. Stephen Hector – Deputy Chairman

– Mrs. Chanelle Pinney-Myers – Treasurer

– Mr. Zenric Hanley – Party Organizer

The national executive will be supported by two representatives each, nominated by the five constituency groups, the youth and women’s arms, and two members from the general council.

The convention’s featured speaker, Ms. Jadia Jn Pierre, a prominent attorney from St. Lucia, urged candidates and caretakers to remain visible and active in their constituencies. Jn Pierre emphasized the importance of building a relationship with the people, urging the party to campaign hard and stay connected to the voters.

“When you go into the constituency, introduce yourself to the people, give them an opportunity to see your heart and to know who you are,” Jn Pierre said. “Absence and silence are not answers to the financial challenges that the NRP faces as an opposition.”

Jn Pierre, who praised the NRP’s achievements in government, also stressed the significance of completing projects that have been left unfinished under the current administration. She pointed to the Alexandra Hospital Expansion Project, calling it an example of a vital initiative that requires the NRP to return to power to see it through.

In her address, Political Leader Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge outlined her vision for the future of Nevis, focusing on sustainable development, climate change, and the island’s challenges as a small island developing state. As an environmentalist, Dr. Daniel-Hodge highlighted the urgency of addressing climate change and ensuring a sustainable future for Nevis. She also paid tribute to past NRP leaders and founding members of the party, noting the importance of building a unified, energetic movement to secure victory in the next election.

“I feel good today because our tomorrow must be greater than today,” she told the crowd. “Let us develop that type of energy that would take us nonstop to government after the next election.”

The convention featured a special tribute to several late supporters, including the posthumous recognition of Mr. Zephaniah Liburd and Mrs. Eunice Liburd, with their son Mr. Niah Liburd accepting the awards on their behalf. Other posthumous honorees included Mr. Gilbert Phillip, whose wife Mrs. Ruthlyn Phillip accepted the award, and Mr. Hastings Daniel, whose brother Mr. Hensley Daniel accepted on his behalf.

The convention also received fraternal greetings from several regional political figures, including Dr. Thompson Fontaine, Leader of the United Workers Party in Dominica, and Mr. Egbert Duran, Leader of the National Alliance Party in St. Martin. Mr. Ivor Henry, an NRP supporter residing in Florida and Ms. Louisa Manners from Toronto also brought greetings from the diaspora.

The convention which was held under the theme “Navigating Challenges, Restoring Hope, Preparing for Governance” concluded with a vote of thanks from Ms. Charnette Tyson, President of the NRP Women’s Arm.

As the NRP gears up for the upcoming elections, party leaders and supporters are focused on building momentum and ensuring their vision for Nevis’ future becomes a reality.

