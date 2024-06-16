Hodge and Hendrickson make beach volleyball history for St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts (June 14, 2024): For the first time ever, a St. Kitts and Nevis team has qualified for the final stage of Olympic qualification in beach volleyball! This was revealed by the St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA). The Federation will be represented by the dynamic duo of veteran St. Clair Hodge and Nage Hendrickson, one of SKAVA’s extraordinary talents. The pair will be accompanied by Coach Richard Swan, who has played an invaluable role in the development of the local volleyball program.

This momentous occasion Olympic qualifier will take place in Tlaxcala, Mexico, from June 20th to 24th, 2024- at the very same venue that recently hosted the World Beach Volleyball Championships, underscoring the importance of this competition.

The stakes are high! The winner of this qualifying tournament will secure a coveted spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The top 12 teams from the NORCECA region (North America, Central America and the Caribbean) will battle for a chance at their Olympic dream, in Paris next month.

SKAVA’s President Glenn Quinlan expressed immense pride in the team’s accomplishment.

“This is a landmark moment for beach volleyball in St. Kitts and Nevis. The dedication and talent of our athletes and coaches haspaved the way for this incredible opportunity. We are excited to cheer on our team as they compete for a chance to represent our nation on the world’s grandest stage for sport,” Quinlan shared.

SKAVA expresses its deepest gratitude to the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) for its unwavering support in making this dream a reality. The organization’s commitment to athlete development has been instrumental in this historic achievement. SKAVA also expresses thanks to Coach Swan for his tireless efforts

SKAVA is continues to facilitate the continued growth of volleyball in St. Kitts and Nevis, with the assistance of a dedicated executive team.

Details about the Team and Competition:

• Dates: June 20th – 24th, 2024

• Location: Tlaxcala, Mexico (Venue of the 2024 World Beach Volleyball Championships)

• Tournament: NORCECA Olympic Qualification Tournament (Top 12 teams competing)

• Prize: Winner qualifies for the 2024 Paris Olympics