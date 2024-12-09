Historic Week for SKNABA: Two National Teams Compete Regionally

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis – December 9, 2024 – This week marks a monumental moment in the history of St. Kitts-Nevis basketball, as the St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA) sends two national basketball teams overseas in the same week—a first for the federation.

The excitement began with the departure of the National 3×3 squad to compete in the AmeriCup 2024 Tournament in Puerto Rico. Now, the spotlight shifts to the National 5v5 Team, which is travelling to Montserrat to defend its title at the highly anticipated Montserrat Invitational Tournament, running from December 10–14, 2024.

The National 5v5 Team Roster

The following players will proudly represent the federation at this year’s tournament:

Cecil Angel Jayzanye Hodge Jaylen Leader Laquandre Lowrie Voigel Masham Tyquan Rogers Corleone Sargeant Leroy Wilkinson Lestin Wiltshire

The team, featuring some of the youngest talent in recent years, is competing in the U-25 category. Their selection comes after six weeks of rigorous preparation and training, showcasing their commitment to excellence on the court.

The team will be guided by an experienced management staff:

• John Spezia, Head Coach

• Sheldon Pemberton, Assistant Head Coach

•Sean Crossley, Team Manager

• Dalton Edsdaille, Equipment Manager

Support for the Team

This participation was made possible through the support of the Ministry of Sport, which contributed EC$20,000. The SKNOC generously contributed an additional EC$5,700.00 towards the team’s expenses. The SKNOC have been assisting SKNABA’s Development Players through various competition initiatives since October 2019, when the then U20 players toured Indiana and Illinois in the USA.

This, however, will be the team’s third visit to Montserrat to participate in the MABA Annual Basketball Invitational. St. Kitts and Nevis is the defending champion.

Inspiration for the Nation

“This week is about more than just basketball—it’s about the growth of our athletes, the unity of our people, and the limitless potential of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said a representative from SKNABA. “Sending two national teams to regional competitions in the same week is a testament to the talent, hard work, and determination of our players, coaches, and supporters. We are writing a new chapter in SKNABA’s history, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Defending the Championship

The Montserrat Invitational holds special significance for the 5×5 team, as they return as reigning champions. This year, they face new challenges with a younger squad, but they carry the same fighting spirit that led them to victory last year.

Follow the Action

SKNABA invites all citizens and basketball enthusiasts to follow the teams’ journeys and cheer for them as they represent St. Kitts and Nevis with pride. Updates on the tournaments will be shared on SKNABA’s official social media channels.

About SKNABA

The St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Basketball Association is committed to fostering basketball talent, promoting sportsmanship, and advancing the sport across the federation. Through initiatives like these regional tournaments, SKNABA continues to build opportunities for athletes to shine on the global stage.

