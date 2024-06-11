HISTORIC PAM CONVENTION WELCOMES FIRST FEMALE POLITICAL LEADER; PARTY PREPARES FOR FRESH START

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS, 11 JUNE, 2024: The People’s Action Movement’s 58th annual convention held on Sunday June, 9th 2024, was a watershed moment in the history of the party. Among the first order of business was the ratification of its new Political Leader – Mrs Natasha “Shanny” Grey-Brookes, who now holds the distinction of being the party’s first female Political Leader and the first female Political Leader of a party in St. Kitts.

Held under the theme: A New Vision: Your voice, Our Commitment, the convention rallied its members, friends and supporters who were physically and virtually present to embrace a fresh start for the party.

Outgoing Political Leader, Hon Dr Shawn Richards in his parting words, said that this is a good time for a fresh start. “In this party, we don’t die in our boots. I am humble enough to know when it is time to move on, but be assured that I will work with the same vigor and dedication to support my beloved party,” he promised. In a moving word of admonition to the new Political Leader, he cautioned, “Choose your friends wisely. Avoid friends that cannot be trusted.” At the symbolic passing of the hat, (the official symbol of the party) the delegates erupted in cheer when Dr Richards placed it on the head of the new Political Leader.

Convention 58 Featured Speaker, Dame Giselle Isaac, Chairperson of the UPP in Antigua, shared nuggets of wisdom to guide the party in its future plans. She commended the party for taking stock and in particular the mature decision of the party’s former Political Leader to ‘stand down so somebody else could stand up’. She asked several introspective questions of the delegates – What are you doing for your party? How much faith do you have in your party? Do you pay your dues? “Politics is not a spectator sport, so when your leader fights for you, fight with them and for them,” she instructed. Directly addressing the ascension to leadership of the party’s first female Political Leader, she reminded all that it is harder for a woman at the top. “Politics is still considered a man’s domain. Old habits and prejudices die hard. You therefore have an obligation to support your new team and Political Leader. Don’t shirk your responsibilities,” she implored.

The high point of the evening was the maiden address by the party’s new Political Leader – Mrs Natasha Grey-Brookes. From the outset she declared that mission Church Street was officially activated. “This is a call to come back home to PAM. The past is the past. Home is where the heart is,” was her heartstring appeal. Overall, her presentation was filled with hope, reconciliation and self-reflection. Special mention was made of single parent mothers and young people as having a special place in her heart. “I am the friend who has shared your experience, you can count on me for advice and care,” she assured. About talk of a future coalition she firmly asserted, “those who are dreaming of a coalition should be aware that we are planning to increase our seat count,” intimating that the party will do everything to stand on its own.

She ended her presentation to rapturous applause noting, “we will take back our country; this is the signal of a new day.”

The hundreds of delegates, well-wishers and specially invited guests in attendance were treated to presentations of dance, drumming and the spoken words over the course of the lively 5-hour event which was held at the Party’s Headquarters at Lockhart Street, Basseterre.

